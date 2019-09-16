Patriots teammates gather at annual bowling event to support Boston Medical Center

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady and his teammates took a break from the football field Monday night to attend the tenth annual Sweet Feet for Strikes event in Dedham.

Pats Running back James White hosted the event in support of Boston Medical Center.

“It is an awesome experience raising a lot of money for a great cause: Boston Medical Center and their pediatric initiatives,” White said outside the event. “My teammates come out, a lot of fans come out, we have a lot of fun, but, we are all here for one reason. To raise money for the children in need.”

Last year, the tournament raised over $250,000.

