FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Drake Maye and the Patriots are not dwelling on their Super Bowl 60 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Instead, they’re focusing on the task at hand in Seattle Wednesday night, as they kick off the regular season in one of the loudest stadiums in the world.

“I wouldn’t say ‘revenge game,’ you know they won the big one and now we gotta start the season,” Maye said. “You can’t get that game back that we lost, so we’re on to something new… You know, it’s gonna be a tough environment; they’re well coached, they’ve got good players.”

Coming out of the gate strong will be a point of emphasis for Mike Vrabel, who stresses his team must be prepared to respond, regardless of how they start the game.

“Yes, we want to start fast; we always do, but also there’s gonna have to be some sort of response to our actions, and how we keep our composure, and how do we come back and compete and find ways to win,” Vrabel said.

Wednesday night marks only the third time in NFL history there is a Super Bowl rematch in week one, but the Patriots know that the past will have no bearing on the season.

“You know, it’s game one, it’s a new year, a new season,” Milton Williams said. “You know, we gotta go out there and do the things that we need to do to be successful. It’s about us and what we do, no matter what they do.”

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