PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A cafe in Peabody that employed people living with disabilities or intellectual differences made the decision to close on Friday, but said it will now focus continuing its mission through other programs.

For nine years, Breaking Grounds Cafe was a staple in the community – allowing residents to grab a coffee while employees learned essential life skills and broke barriers. The cafe gave those with disabilities and autism the opportunity to build workplace skills, gain confidence, and prepare for other future jobs.

Breaking Grounds Cafe was run by Northeast Arc, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with disabilities become full participants in the community; choosing for themselves how to live, learn, work, and socialize. The organization said closing the cafe will allow it to focus more resources on its core mission.

“We always joke that we are breaking grounds, but we are not breaking even. And as prices continue to grow, our food costs are growing, our staffing costs are growing,” said Tim Brown, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at Northeast Arc.

Those who utilized the cafe said it will be a big loss to the community.

“I’m sad. My boyfriend also worked here and he’s sad too, and I think Peabody really is going to change not having this. It’s a big loss,” said Chianne Deegan, a former Breaking Grounds Cafe employee.

“I come here because I feel like people need to know that people like myself care, and reach out and say, ‘you are doing a great job,'” said Marie Bishop, a customer.

Although the cafe is closing its doors, Brown said their work will continue, and it will offer employment training through its other programs.

“We are continuing our employment training mission that we’ve established, that we’re establishing through Breaking Grounds using community partners,” he said.

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