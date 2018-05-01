Peabody fire crew saves ducklings from storm drain

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - This happy reunion in Peabody was all possible thanks to some big-hearted firefighters who helped a dozen ducklings who became stuck in a storm drain.

Peabody Fire Lt. David Limongiello and firefighters John Spofford and Derek McCrea helped pluck a dozen ducklings from a storm drain Monday and reunite them with their “frantic” mother, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“Every firefighter wants to make a ‘grab,’ this afternoon … we made 12!!!,” the post read. “Might not be quite as glorious .. but you can’t tell momma duck that.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)