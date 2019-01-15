PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Peabody are seeing double with a unique New England Patriots masterpiece.

The students at Brown Elementary School created a Lego mural that shows coach Bill Belichick on one side and quarterback Tom Brady on the other.

Artist Rob Surette, who helped the kids make the portrait, said the picture was much more than just putting together Legos.

“I want them to have the strength inside to believe in themselves,” he said. “I want them to have the strength in them to live as great of a life as they can. That’s what it really is. The artwork is the vehicle.”

Surette says this is the first time he’s made a two-sided Lego masterpiece.

It will remain on display at the school.

