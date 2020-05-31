Peaceful march of thousands turns to violent clash between protesters and police in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a large peaceful protest of thousands ended at the State House and Boston Common Sunday, hundreds of protesters clashed with police, with the National Guard ultimately responding to the area.

Protesters set a cruiser on fire and threw objects at officers and looting a store in Downtown Crossing, while police fired tear gas at protesters and pushed them into the Common.

The protest was the second large gathering of the day, following a march from City Hall to the Common, that was held to demand justice after George Floyd died after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck last week. The second protest began in Nubian Square and ended at the State House, drawing thousands to the area.

Shortly after 9 p.m., some protesters clashed with police on Tremont Street and Downtown Crossing, throwing bottles at them, police said. Protesters broke the windshields of two police SUVs on Tremont Street as well, setting one on fire.

Officers wearing riot gear lined Downtown Crossing and pushed crowds back with motorcycles on Tremont Street while some protesters launched fireworks.

Some protesters smashed the windows of a Walgreens in Downtown Crossing and later looted the store, as well set a fire inside the store. Police also responded to reports of looting at Newbury Street.

Police told “peaceful protesters” to leave Tremont Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., and later tweeted that protesters “have surrendered the moral high ground.”

Boston police tweeted that officers “are fighting to protect our city from those who came to Boston looking to disrupt a peaceful protest and hurt and harm police officers” but did not provide any immediate information about where protesters came from. Mayor Marty Walsh also tweeted that outsiders were responsible for violence, without giving any other information.

“I am angered, however, by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message,” Walsh tweeted.

Officers in riot gear firing tear gas pushed crowds back on Tremont Street into the Common before 11 p.m. as SWAT teams arrived and the National Guard was called in. Protesters lit several garbage cans on fire and several gas cans were visible.

State police barricaded the State House and arrested one person who tried to scale the fence, officials said.

