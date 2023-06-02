Hundreds of riders pedaled through the rain on Saturday to support Best Buddies during the 2023 Best Buddies Challenge bike ride.

Ahead of the ride from Boston to Hyannis Port, which raised more than $3 million, 7NEWS spoke with Best Buddies founder Anthony Shriver.

“It’s really an event to sort of kick-start people getting engaged in inclusion and acceptance, involved in social justice, inspiring young people to recognize that the greatest thing they can do is give back,” Shriver said.

Shriver took an idea born in his college dorm room more than 30 years ago and built Best Buddies into a global organization helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live full lives.

“It’s helping them find jobs, helping them find friends, helping them create leadership opportunities for themselves — good integrated living,” Shriver said.

Shriver’s biggest supporter was his mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the founder of the Special Olympics.

“I’m really grateful for her energy and her passion and her spirit of making me always feel I could make a huge difference,” Shriver said.

Shriver and his mother were inspired by Rosemary Kennedy, Shriver’s aunt, who was a sister to President John F. Kennedy.

Rosemary lived with intellectual disabilities.

“She inspired my whole family to get involved in service,” Shriver said. “She inspired President Kennedy to be committed to people with intellectual disabilities.”

“I think my aunt Rosemary Kennedy, in her own special way, changed the world,” Shriver continued.

7NEWS is a proud partner with Best Buddies, continuing a relationship forged by the late owner of our station — Ed Ansin.

“He reminded me so much of my mom and my dad,” Shriver said. “Hard working, nose to the ground. He really reminded me that you can do a lot of good and not be flashy and he did a lot of good for Best Buddies.”

“In the end of the day, when you put your head down, if you feel like you did something that maybe improved another human’s life, it’s really rewarding and it’s inspiring and it makes you get up and keep going at it,” Shriver said.7NEWS will have a team participating in tomorrow’s Best Buddies Challenge.

If you would like to donate, click here.