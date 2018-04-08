Pedestrian hit by pickup truck at flea market in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after getting hit by a pickup truck at the Raynham Flea Market Sunday morning.

Rescuers responded to the flea market on Judson Street at 9:25 a.m., where a pedestrian was struck in the flea market’s parking lot.

The victim, a 62-year-old New Bedford man, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital. There is no update on his current condition.

The driver, a 75-year-old Raynham man, remained on scene and cooperated with police.

