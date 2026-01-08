CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Canton Wednesday evening.

Canton Police and Fire responded to a 911 call at approximately 6:55 p.m. reporting a pedestrian struck by a sedan at the intersection of Randolph Street and Wentworth Road.

When first responders arrived shortly after, they located a man in the road suffering from “serious traumatic injuries”.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Canton police said it is unclear if the victim was walking in a crosswalk when he was struck. They are still investigating the situation.

