NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded Tuesday morning to the scene of a pedestrian struck and killed by a car in Newton.

“During his commute this morning, a trooper witnessed a motor vehicle v. pedestrian crash on Route 9 in Chestnut Hill,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. “The Trooper stopped to render aid and investigate the crash. Unfortunately, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.”

Two lanes on the westbound side were closed.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

