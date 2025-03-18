NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded Tuesday morning to the scene of a pedestrian struck and killed by a car in Newton.

“During his commute this morning, a trooper witnessed a motor vehicle v. pedestrian crash on Route 9 in Chestnut Hill,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. “The Trooper stopped to render aid and investigate the crash. Unfortunately, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.”

Two lanes on the westbound side were closed.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox