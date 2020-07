WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Wareham after a pedestrian was struck Friday night.

Crews were called to the scene on Rute 25 eastbound near Exit 2 around 9:30 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

There they found the victim suffering from serious injuries.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

No further information was released.