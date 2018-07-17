Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries following crash in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Mashpee, police say.
Police responded to the area of 100 Falmouth Road about 8:32 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident involving a female pedestrian, according to a press release from the Mashpee Police Department.
A preliminary investigation showed the woman was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 28 (Falmouth Road).
The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
The accident remains under investigation.
