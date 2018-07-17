Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries following crash in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Mashpee, police say.

Police responded to the area of 100 Falmouth Road about 8:32 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident involving a female pedestrian, according to a press release from the Mashpee Police Department.

A preliminary investigation showed the woman was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 28 (Falmouth Road).

The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)