Pelham, NH police searching for owners of lost pooch

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Pelham, New Hampshire police are searching for the owners of a dog found wandering the streets.
The pup was located on Main Street Thursday night., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Anyone with information about her owners is asked to call police at 603-635-2411.
I was found in the area of Main Street. If you know where I live please call PPD at 603-635-2411. pic.twitter.com/DnKeImWsOw
— Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) August 21, 2020
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)