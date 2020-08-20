Pelham, NH police searching for owners of lost pooch

Credit: Pelham, NH Police

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Pelham, New Hampshire police are searching for the owners of a dog found wandering the streets.

The pup was located on Main Street Thursday night., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Anyone with information about her owners is asked to call police at 603-635-2411.

