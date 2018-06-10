Pelham, NH police warn of coyote injured by arrows

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire are warning the public to be on the lookout for a coyote that may have been shot with arrows.

Pelham, New Hampshire police issued an alert about 11:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call from a concerned citizen who said they spotted a coyote in their back yard that may have been injured by arrows.

Anyone who comes across the animal is urged to use caution and call the Pelham Police Department at 603-635-2411.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)