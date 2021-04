PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Pembroke say a missing teenage girl has been found safe.

Police wrote on Facebook around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday that Madison Doyle, 14, had gone missing.

They announced around 9:30 a.m. Thursday that she had been located safely.

No additional information has been released.

