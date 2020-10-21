Pence, Harris look to shore up last minute support as candidates prepare for final debate

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - With just under two weeks to go until the general election, the Trump and Biden campaigns are focusing on key groups of voters.

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the battleground state of New Hampshire Wednesday to stump for the president at an event in Portsmouth while Senator Kamla Harris took the stage in North Carolina to meet with voters while Joe Biden prepares for the debate.

With their final face-off scheduled for Thursday, and many people taking advantage of early voting, the candidates are hoping to shore up some last-minute support.

After touching down at the Portsmouth Airport and deplaning Air Force Two, Pence made a run for the podium and spoke to supporters for a little under an hour.

“It’s great to be back in the ‘Live Free or Die’ state just 13 days away from a great victory for freedom all across New Hampshire and all across America,” Pence said.

The chairs at the rally were set apart in certain spots and many who attended wore masks. Others chose not to in favor of making a statement.

Pence said President Trump’s road back to the White House runs through the Granite State and that everyone needs to vote.

“We need you to vote New Hampshire,” he said. “Remember, friends, don’t let friends vote alone. Grab a family member, grab a neighbor, grab a coworker, and vote to reelect President Donald Trump.”

Though Biden was not on the campaign trail Wednesday, his running mate Kamala Harris went to Ashville, North Carolina to mobilize support for their ticket.

“It’s about building back up better. It is about unifying our country,” she said. “We are all in this together and we are going to get through this together.”

More democratic firepower was on display Tuesday night as former President Barack Obama hit the trail for Biden in Philadelphia

He tweeted out his support for his former vice president as well with a video in which he says, “I know Joe better than almost anybody. I trust him to be a great president.”

Trump who spent Tuesday night stumping for votes in Pennsylvania as well, is headed to another rally in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Pence is headed to a rally in Ohio after his stop in southern New Hampshire.

