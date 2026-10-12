CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people in Chelsea were forced out of their homes Sunday night when the front of a building collapsed, leaving behind a pile of bricks on the sidewalk below.

Neighbors said they heard the moment the bricks came crashing down.

Fire crews were out in the rain evaluating the safety of the building on Orange Street. The deputy fire chief said no one was hurt in the collapse.

“The whole front of the building collapsed, some serious structural instability in the building, so we evacuated all the residents,” Chelsea Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Denning said. “We’re in the process of shutting down the power, shutting down the gas, and relocating all the occupants.”

The fire department deployed its new drone unit to give them a better view of the damage done to the building.

They said getting a bird’s-eye view helped them make better decisions that kept everyone safe.

“It’s actually showing us that there’s some real structural damage to this building, and it is in danger of coming down,” Denning said.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)