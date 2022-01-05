LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - People were transported to the hospital after a bus struck a guardrail in Lowell on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Varnum Street found a Lowell Regional Transit Authority bus with significant damage after it took out a large piece of guardrail.

Police say a few people were taken to the hospital but did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

No additional information has been released.

