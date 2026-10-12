BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died in a crash in Jamaica Plain along the Arborway on Sunday afternoon.

First responders, including Boston firefighters and state troopers, arrived where sources say an 18-year-old driver of a white sedan was speeding at over 50 miles per hour. The driver lost control, jumped a concrete barrier, and bounced off a car traveling in the opposite direction.

A 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen driver was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Neighbors in the area say something needs to be done to address dangerous driving in that part of the city.

The Suffolk County District Attorney launched a criminal investigation into the fatal crash.

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