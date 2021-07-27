BOSTON (WHDH) - A person has been banned from a gay-friendly club in Boston after a disc jockey was subjected to “racist harassment” last week during an inclusive event dedicated to hip hop and international music, officials said.

“On July 21, 2021, during our dedicated night for queer BIPOC folx, our resident DJ experienced racist harassment regarding the genre of music she was playing,” the management team at Club Café Boston said in a statement.

The person in question is said to have requested money via Venmo from DJ FrenchY for playing Latino music.

“Thursdays at Club Café are an inclusive evening dedicated to hip hop and international music,” management added. “Requests from the DJ are not required to be fulfilled.”

The person in question will not be welcomed back to the club.

“We take these matters very seriously and want to help our serve our community the best we can,” management said.

Anyone who has been affected by similar behavior at the club is urged to contact management.

