CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A multi-car crash left one person trapped inside a vehicle in Concord, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 393 westbound in the area of exit 2 around 7:45 a.m. found one person trapped inside one of the cars, according to the Concord Fire Department.

Fire personnel extricated the trapped person out of the car.

Three people were transported to Concord Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)