NEWBURGH, N.Y. (WHDH) — A lemonade stand started by children learning entrepreneurial skills almost got shut down when a person called the police on them Monday.

Whitney Glover told News 12 Westchester that less than two hours after she helped set up the stand with the children of her Newburgh, New York neighborhood, police officers Clayton Dubois and Thomas O’Connell showed up.

“His first words were, ‘Can you believe someone called the cops on kids selling lemonade?'” she said.

Instead of shutting down the stand that opened during rush hour, they each bought a cup and posed for pictures with the kids.

“They could’ve shut it down,” one mom said. “A lot of cops probably wouldn’t have handled it that way but he handled it really well.”

Police say the kids weren’t doing anything wrong but that their stand was creating some traffic.

“We’re very proud when our officers have a positive impact on the community, especially the children!!” the police department wrote on Facebook.

The children have since made hundreds of dollars in three days and say they will continue their selling until school starts next week.

