NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died following a crash on Interstate 95 northbound on the Norwood-Canton line early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash just south of Neponset Street around 1:10 a.m. found a SUV with four occupants had gone over the guardrail of I-95, according to state police.

There has been at least one confirmed fatality, state police said.

The condition of the other three occupants have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

