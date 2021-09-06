BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died in a Brighton house fire that left two firefighters and one resident injured early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Perthshire Road around 12:30 a.m. rescued a woman from the roof as large flames tore through the 2.5-story multi-unit building, according to Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey.

One person was found dead on the third floor, Dempsey said.

One resident and two firefighters were transported to the hospital, including one with a shoulder injury.

The American Red Cross is assisting nine residents who have been displaced.

Victor Franco, who heard about the fire on a scanner, rushed to the scene to find out what was going on.

“When you hear something like this, or see a ton of emergency response, you kind of want to be like, ‘What’s going on in my neighborhood?” he said. “To find out that it was a fire and someone lost their life, it just touches you deeply because, again, it’s a part of our community. This is a very, very small community and we take pride in our community. So when I heard the screams come over the scanner, I was like, I need to go check out and make sure everything’s alright.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

BFD-FIU are investigating the cause of the fire. BFD-VAU ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ , ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ , ⁦@AlertBoston⁩ all helping with the 9 residents affected by the fire. pic.twitter.com/3SbvzGd7Dg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021

1st alarm companies making up, detail companies will remain to check on hot spots. We have 2 Firefighters and 1 resident transported to the hospital by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . pic.twitter.com/82Q1i2pz8H — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021

⁦@BostonFireC1⁩ Commissioner Dempsey briefs the media on the 3 alarm fire on Perthshire Rd. Firefighters saved 1 resident from the roof of the 2nd floor , but sadly we had a fatality at this fire. pic.twitter.com/oyM02eLwzW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021

