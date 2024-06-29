BOSTON (WHDH) - A person died after they were struck by a train at the Jackson Square MBTA stop in Jamaica Plain Friday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police.

At around 12:45 p.m., a person stumbled and fell onto the tracks in front of an oncoming Orange Line train, police said in a statement. Police and EMS responded to the scene, but the person was pronounced dead from their injuries.

“On behalf of the TPD and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family and loved ones,” an MBTA Transit Police spokesperson said in a statement.

The crash shut down portions of the Orange Line for hours, with passengers being forced to divert.

“We’ll figure it out and get to where we need to go, just prayers for the family,” one passenger said.

