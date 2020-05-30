Person flown to hospital with serious burns after Manchester, NH fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital by helicopter to be treated for serious burn injuries after a fire broke out in a Manchester, New Hampshire building early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Bridge Street just before 3 a.m. found heavy flames blowing out the front side of the building on the first and second floors, officials said.

A person sustained serious burns and was flown to a Boston hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The fire was controlled around 4:15 a.m. and the scene was cleared just after 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

