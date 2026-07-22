BOSTON (WHDH) - An individual died Wednesday morning after suffering severe trauma on Boston Common.

Officials responded to the scene just after 5:15 a.m., where they located “an adult male suffering from trauma to his body”.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The MBTA said eastbound trains are bypassing the Boylston station due to the police activity. The person was found outside on the Common, not in the train station.

“Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit has been called to the scene to conduct a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” officials said.

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