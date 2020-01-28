Person hospitalized after jumping from 2nd-floor window of burning home in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after jumping from a second-floor window of a burning house in Brockton early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Field Street for a reported house fire around 3 a.m.

A person inside the home jumped out of the building to escape the flames, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

They were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where their condition has not been released.

Officials have not said if anyone else was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)