NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Amherst Street and Airport Road around 10:45 a.m. found a two-vehicle crash with one vehicle rolled over and an injured occupant inside, according to the Nashua Fire Department.

The injured person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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