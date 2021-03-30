Person injured after car slams into health center that administers vaccines in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a car slammed into a health center that administers COVID-19 vaccines in Roxbury early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on 282 Blue Hill Ave. around 3:10 a.m. found a car had barreled into the Whittier Street Health Center, damaging the front glass window of the facility, according to Boston police.

The vehicle also sustained significant damage.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The health center says they will remain open for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, adding that only one room was damaged and the rest of the building is OK.

“That part is only for a provider room, that part is not for the patient. Its only one room,” a health center worker said. “This side is safe. We’re gonna still open because we’re gonna give the COVID vaccine today.”

No additional information has been released.

Update: Whittier Street Health Center still open for vaccine appointments. Overnight a car hit the building. They say only one room was damaged and the rest of the building is ok so they will stay open. @7News pic.twitter.com/FfMQNOvUiJ — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) March 30, 2021

Here is a look at the damage at the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury after a car hit it. @7News pic.twitter.com/flWINyzJsF — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) March 30, 2021

