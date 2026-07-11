SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died after a crash involving two motorcycles in Sandwich on Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 6 eastbound around 11:30 a.m. had one of the motorcyclists transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, according to state police. His name has not been released.

The other motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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