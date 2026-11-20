TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person is dead following a crash late Thursday night on Route 140 in Taunton, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near the intersection with Route 24 around 11:30 p.m. determined a large truck had crashed into another vehicle, state police said.

One person was confirmed dead in the crash. Their name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation..

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