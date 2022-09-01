BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was left with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in Roxbury, according to Boston Police.

Officials said first responders were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where officers found a victim with life-threatening injuries.

At a news conference following the incident, authorities said the gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital where she is listed as being in critical condition.

Officials also said a person of interest has been arrested in the case, and that no further threat was posed to the public.

“We have no reason to believe that this incident will jeopardize the public in any way, outside of this,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to Boston Police. Officials ask that anyone with information on the shooting call the department’s homicide division at 617-343-4470, or anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)