Person of interest in Yale student’s death wanted in car theft at Mansfield dealership

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A person of interest in the death of a Yale University graduate student is now wanted for allegedly stealing a car from a dealership in Mansfield last week.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle that was stolen from Station Buick GMC on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. identified 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, of Malden, as a suspect in the theft, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

An arrest warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle has since been issued for Pan.

The New Haven Police Department in Connecticut is also working to track down Pan for questioning in connection with the death of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang, an Army veteran who was shot multiple times and found lying outside of his car on Feb. 6, investigators said.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information that could lead to Pan’s location.

Pan is also a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

