CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General and Concord Chief of Police have drawn up a sketch of a man who is a person of interest in the homicides of a Concord, N.H. couple murdered last month while on a walk in the woods.

The person of interest is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5′ 10″ tall, with a medium build and short brown hair, and is described as clean-shaven.

The man was seen in the vicinity of the shooting incident wearing a dark blue jacket, possibly with a hood, khaki pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Stephen and Djeswende Reid left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex on Monday, April 18 in the afternoon that led them to the Broken Grounds Trails in Concord. Three days later, their bodies were recovered from a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail.

The Concord Regional Crimeline has increased its reward to $33,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the couples’ deaths, thanks to two anonymous donors.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Concord Police Department or the Concord Regional Crimeline.

The Concord Police Department can be reached at (603) 225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637). Crimeline awards cash to anyone whose information directly leads to information concerning the Reids’ murders. All tips remain anonymous.

