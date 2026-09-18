SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A person on a bicycle was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Salem Thursday night, police said.

Salem police said a driver knocked the person off their bicycle on Essex Street. The bicycle could be seen mangled at the scene, with a large police presence in the area.

The driver remained on scene after the crash, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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