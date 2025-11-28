CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in Carver.

Fire crews said the person was driving far away from any paved roads, complicating the resuce.

Officials were able to use a utility vehicle to reach the victim, who was flown the the hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

