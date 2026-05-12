BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to a sho0ting on Dacia Street in Dorchester that left one person wtih serious injuries.

Officers were seen taping off an area near Dove and Quincy streets, leaving evidence markers.

Shell casings were also seen.

The call came in arond 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim is expected to survive; no arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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