BOSTON (WHDH) - A female victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after falling from a vehicle in South Boston on Sunday night.
Troopers responding to a report of a person falling from a vehicle in the area of William Day Boulevard and Babe Ruth Park Drive around 8:30 p.m. found a female suffering from serious injuries and learned the driver she fell from was no longer on the scene, according to state police.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.
The driver eventually returned to the scene and was placed into custody.
The incident remains under investigation.
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