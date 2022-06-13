MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - According to state police, Milton troopers responded to a 2 car crash on Unquity Road near the intersection with Chicatawbut where one car had rolled over.

One occupant was found unresponsive on scene and transported to Boston Medical Center.

The scene is still active at this time and no other information is immediately available.

