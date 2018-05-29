Person struck, killed by commuter rail train in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was struck and killed Tuesday by a commuter rail train in Wellesley, transit officials said.

Authorities responding around 3 p.m. to the Wellesley Square Station found a male victim on the tracks near the Western Road Bridge.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was trespassing and was struck by an inbound train on the Worcester Line, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train has been terminated due to police activity on the tracks. Passengers are being loaded onto another train. Delays are expected through the evening commute.

Transit police and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating. Foul play is not suspected.

No additional details were available.

