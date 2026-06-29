BOSTON (WHDH) - A female victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after falling from a vehicle in South Boston on Sunday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a person falling from a vehicle in the area of William Day Boulevard and Babe Ruth Park Drive around 8:30 p.m. found a female suffering from serious injuries and learned the driver she fell from was no longer on the scene, according to state police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The driver eventually returned to the scene and was placed into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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