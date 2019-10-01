NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Nashua, New Hampshire late Monday night.

Firefighters responding to 113 Palm St. around 11 p.m. found flames coming from the 2 1/2-story, wood-frame building.

One occupant was assisted out of the building and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. They refused transport to the hospital, fire officials said.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the outside of the building with some extension and smoke damage inside.

The cause remains under investigation.

