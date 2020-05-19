Petition calls for Malden city council president to resign after birthday party scandal

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 100 people have signed a petition calling for the president of Malden’s City Council to step down after she threw a party for her daughter that violated state orders on large gatherings.

Jadeane Sica-Bernbaum hosted her daughter’s 21st birthday party in the parking lot of Townline Luxury Lanes last Wednesday. More than 50 people gathered in the lot, well over Gov. Charlie Baker’s ban on groups of more than 10 people, and passers-by called police, who shut the party down.

Sica-Bernbaum apologized for the party and said she is “a mother who is trying her best to find the right balance during a difficult time.”

The City Council meets tonight.

