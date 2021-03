A Rhode Island girl is getting cash for cuddles with her dog, and sending it to help other animals.

Eleven-year-old Haleigh Flowers DeCesare has set up a petting booth on the street, letting people pet her dog Edith for donations.

She’s raised more than $500 for a local shelter, the Potter League for animals.

