PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — The Philadelphia Flyers has created what it calls a “Disassembly Room” to let fans express their urge for destruction in a contained environment.

The space inside the Wells Fargo Center gives fans the opportunity to destroy items like guitars, televisions, and dishware using a variety of tools — from baseball bats to hockey sticks.

It’s the first-ever so-called “rage room” built inside a major professional sports arena.

The concept was first seen about 10 years ago in Japan and has since spread to the United States.

Fans will have to make reservations for the Flyers’ “Disassembly Room.”

Operating hours are during or after home games.

Five minutes of smashing will cost $35 for one person or $60 for two people.

