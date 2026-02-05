BOSTON (WHDH) - A pickup truck swerving to avoid a broken down car ended up dangling over the edge of the Zakim Bridge after a wild crash in Charlestown Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers said the driver of the Nissan Frontier crashed through protective fencing, and ended up on top of a concrete barrier lodged on a snowbank with its front tire hanging over the edge of the bridge.

The crash happened on I-93 North just above the Orange Line near Bunker Hill Community College.

Traffic was moving slowly in the area for several hours before a rotator tow truck was able to lift the pickup truck off the edge, and remove it from the road.

Officials say the fence that was damaged in the crash will be repaired in the coming days.

