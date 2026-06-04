HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck was hit by a commuter rail train in Hanson Thursday, according to Hanson police.

Hanson police and Fire responded to the Pleasant Street train crossing for a train versus motor vehicle collision at approximately 1:20 p.m. Sky 7 HD flew over the scene, showing the police response and the bed of the truck completely smashed.

Pleasant Street was closed to drivers for some time, but has since reopened, according to police.

Hanson police said no one was hurt.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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