Pilot of small plane dies after crashing in New Bedford cemetery

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The pilot of a small plane that departed New Bedford Regional Airport died after crashing in a nearby cemetery on Monday afternoon, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Emergency crews responding to the Rural Cemetery near Rockdale Avenue at Grape Street around 3 p.m. found a Cessna 150 in pieces among rows of tombstones, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was the lone individual on the plane, the FAA said. Their name has not been released.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the plane’s wreckage scattered all over the ground and a toppled tree that the aircraft appears to have hit.

A witness told 7NEWS that the pilot was flying too low to the ground and performing aerial acrobatics before nosediving into the cemetery.

Troopers assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office have been called to the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police Spokesman David Procopio.

The NTSB is assisting with an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

