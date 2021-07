CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot flying near the coast of Cape Cod on Tuesday afternoon spotted three great white sharks swimming close to shore off Chatham, officials said.

The sharks were seen less than 100 yards off North Island Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

No beaches were closed as a result of the sightings.

Confirmed Shark Alert on Tue Jul 27 15:41:14 EDT 2021! View online – https://t.co/YIrI4YLd3t — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) July 27, 2021

